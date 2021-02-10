-$0.18 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $541.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

