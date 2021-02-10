-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

SGMO opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

