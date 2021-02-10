-$0.34 EPS Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

NYSE:NEX opened at $3.81 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $816.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

