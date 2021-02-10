-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. 697,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

