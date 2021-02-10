-$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.25) and the highest is ($1.09). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($18.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.87) to ($14.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

