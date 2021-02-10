10,242 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

