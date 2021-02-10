$104.14 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report sales of $104.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $115.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $430.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.22 million to $471.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.23 million, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $455.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WRI opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

