10,879 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

