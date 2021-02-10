1,099 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 829.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 51.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

