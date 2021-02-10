111,369 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Natixis increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 267,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

