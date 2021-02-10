12,602 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.