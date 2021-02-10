16,216 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in DaVita by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

