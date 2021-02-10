196 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,565,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

