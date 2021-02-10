1inch (1INCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $326.29 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00010932 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $610.37 million and $326.29 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,174,570 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

