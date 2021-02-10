1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

