$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $6.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $7.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 million to $8.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.33 million, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $19.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 108,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,034. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $795.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.