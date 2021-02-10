$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.76. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

