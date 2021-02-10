20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,105 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.