20 20 Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,379 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

REET stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

