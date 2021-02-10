20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,729 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

