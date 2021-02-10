20,641 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. 69,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $134.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

