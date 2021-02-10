$229.49 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $229.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $258.97 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 148,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

