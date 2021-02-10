24,945 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,945 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Best Buy accounts for approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,182. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

