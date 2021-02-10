286,767 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 286,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 249,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,362. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.