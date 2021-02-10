289,280 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,496,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.0% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 303,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

