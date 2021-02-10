2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.81

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 86108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get 2U alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.