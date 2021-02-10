$3.79 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share of $3.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $427.47. The stock had a trading volume of 470,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,951. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $429.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.99.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

