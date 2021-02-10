32,099 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.