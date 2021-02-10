349,140 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Purchased by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,000. Agora comprises 9.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $17,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

API opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

