37,106 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,815,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $220.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.