$4.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings of $4.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $22.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $35.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,434.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,309.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.