$41.93 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $41.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $153.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $154.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $217.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 329,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

