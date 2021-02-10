4,122 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after buying an additional 623,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.63. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.