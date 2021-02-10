46,908 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 1,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

