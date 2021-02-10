4,761 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,620. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $806.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

