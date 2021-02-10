4,875 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. 20,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $95.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

