6,088 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. 43,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.