63,883 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $12,534,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

