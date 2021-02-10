8,649 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

