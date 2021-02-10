9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 359,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,051,668. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

