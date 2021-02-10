9,097 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Duke Realty by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 1,191,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after buying an additional 589,292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after buying an additional 487,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,586,000 after acquiring an additional 423,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DRE opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

