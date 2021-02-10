A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,653 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

