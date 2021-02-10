A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $6.38 on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 59,169 shares of company stock worth $1,762,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

