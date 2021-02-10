AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

2/3/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/3/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/6/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/4/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

12/29/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

12/21/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ELUXY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,126. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

