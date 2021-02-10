Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

ABST stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 19,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,089. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $721.93 million, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

