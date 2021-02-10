Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABST. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

ABST stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

