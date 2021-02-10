Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.70

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 32974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 31.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Accuray by 267.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

