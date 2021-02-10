Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 128.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.