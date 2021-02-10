Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.74. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NYSE:AYI opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.