ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.10. 2,885,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,783,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.